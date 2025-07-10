Arizona weather forecast: Near-record heat expected on Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief Phoenix reached 118 degrees on Wednesday, breaking a high temperature record. Near-record heat is expected on July 10, with a high near 114°F. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until Thursday night.



Another day of near-record heat is forecast for the Valley.

On Wednesday afternoon, the high temperature hit the highest so far this year: 118 degrees. It set a record for the date, too.

What To Expect On Thursday:

Today will not be as hot as yesterday, but it will still reach around 114 degrees in Phoenix.

In northern Arizona, spots like Sedona will hit triple digits again with the low 90s forecast in Flagstaff. An Extreme Heat Warning continues for the Valley and parts of Southern/Southwestern Arizona as well as the Grand Canyon.

Winds are forecast to increase during the afternoon around the state. Gusts of 20-30 mph are forecast for Phoenix. In Flagstaff, gusts up to 25-35 mph are likely. While it will be breezy, this won't immediately help drop our temperatures.

This Weekend:

Slightly more comfortable air slowly filters back into the state from Friday through the weekend. High temperatures will drop to 110 on Friday, and 108 Saturday and Sunday in Phoenix. Overnight lows will also return to the 80s, after a stretch of days with mornings in the 90s.

Next Week:

Rain chances look minimal in the immediate future, but some moisture may rebound by next week. Chances appear best in North/Eastern Arizona, but may eventually return to Phoenix, too. It's too early to guarantee rain chances for the Valley, but stay tuned!

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather