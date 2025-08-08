Arizona weather forecast: 'Cooler' temps on Friday and this weekend in Phoenix

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday in the Valley. On Aug. 8 in Phoenix, our high is expected to reach about 113 degrees. Highs will drop to around 110 degrees in the Valley this weekend.



While we're still in the midst of our heat spell, the worst has finally passed.

On Thursday afternoon at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the high temperature reached 118 degrees. This set a new record high temperature for the day, but also a record for the month of August. Record highs were also set around the state, such as in Show Low and Casa Grande.

Today:

The forecast high will cap at 113 degrees on Friday. This is still warm enough to continue the Extreme Heat Warning, which is in place through this evening. It will be dry through the day, and breezy to windy across the state.

In far eastern Arizona, a few spot showers or storms will be possible through the afternoon and evening. Overnight and into early Saturday morning, there's a low chance of additional passing showers around the state, including in the Valley where there will be a 10% chance.

Regardless of actual rainfall, Friday into Saturday will be more humid thanks to some southern moisture spreading at the surface into our state.

This Weekend:

Saturday and Sunday will also experience a small cool down. The forecast high is 110 on Saturday and 109 on Sunday. Again, a few showers or storms will be possible in the afternoon over northeastern Arizona. At night, the Valley will see a 10% chance of a stray shower.

By Sunday, while showers may sprout up again in northern, eastern or even southern parts of the state, the Valley looks dry.

Next Week:

The high temperature may make another small climb to slightly above 110 degrees in the state or the week in Phoenix. However, by mid-to-late week, temperatures will slip to near-average around 106 with a potentially higher chance of showers across the state.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

