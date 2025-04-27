Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
5
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
from SUN 3:11 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains

Arizona weather forecast: Cool and breezy day in Phoenix

By and
Published  April 27, 2025 3:03pm MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/27/25

It's going to be a Sunday full of nice weather in Arizona!

The Brief

    • It's a nice and breezy day in the Valley on Sunday, April 27.
    • The cool temps come after a stretch of pretty warm weather in Arizona.

The 70s are back in the Valley after a stretch of hot weather.

"Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 70s across the lower deserts today, at least 10 degrees below normal/average values for this time of year, under mostly sunny skies," the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix said.

Up in the High Country, it's very windy and cold, NWS said.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

Weather ForecastArizonaNews