Arizona weather forecast: Cool and breezy day in Phoenix

The Brief It's a nice and breezy day in the Valley on Sunday, April 27. The cool temps come after a stretch of pretty warm weather in Arizona.



The 70s are back in the Valley after a stretch of hot weather.

"Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 70s across the lower deserts today, at least 10 degrees below normal/average values for this time of year, under mostly sunny skies," the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix said.

Up in the High Country, it's very windy and cold, NWS said.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com