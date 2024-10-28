Arizona weather forecast: Cooler temps expected this week

The Brief A high of 91°F is expected for Phoenix on Monday A cold front is moving through the state, which is expected to lower temperatures in the days ahead.



Monday brings the last gasp of summer-like weather as a cold front approaches the state. The forecast high Monday is 91 degrees. It will turn windy through the afternoon and evening with gusts 25-30 mph in Phoenix, and gusts 40+ mph in the High Country around places like Flagstaff and Show Low.

The gusty winds will weaken by Tuesday, as colder air settles into the state behind the cold front.

The cold front passage will also bring wet weather to the state, particularly in Northern Arizona. The showers will pass from west to east through this afternoon and night. Some lingering showers are possible north into Tuesday, but most of the state will begin to dry out. A few snow showers may fall over the highest elevations in Arizona, including the San Francisco Peaks and Kaibab Plateau. Light accumulation will be possible there.

Beginning Tuesday, much more comfortable weather is expected in the Valley! Highs will reach the low to middle 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning temperatures will fall into the lower 50s around Phoenix. In Northern Arizona, it turns chilly. Morning lows slip below freezing and even into the 20s for parts of the state.

By Halloween, highs will climb to around 80 in Phoenix. Trick-or-treaters should expect perfect weather with temperatures falling through the 70s and into the upper 60s at night.

