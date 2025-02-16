Arizona weather forecast: Expect a warm-up in Arizona this week

The Brief The 80s might make a comeback this week as temps heat up! The warm-up follows a late-week storm that finally brought measurable rain to the Valley.



Last week's storm system quickly dried out, and we're warming up across the state this weekend.

What we know:

Mid-70s are expected on Sunday after a high of 72 degrees on Saturday.

This coming week, the 80s may return to the forecast.

What's next:

"Making plans for the beginning of spring training next weekend thru the end of the month? Very strong odds of above normal temperatures (i.e. highs in the low/mid 80s) the last week of Feb. In fact, there's a 25% chance of flirting with record highs (over 90°F) a few days," the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix said.

Dig deeper:

"Our average first 80°F day in Phoenix is 12 Feb from the period of record (since 1896), however, we have already hit 80+ multiple days this calendar year (first on 3 Jan). Our average first 90 degree day is 3 April. Our record earliest 100°F day was 26 March 1988," NWS said.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com