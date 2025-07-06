Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Superior, Cave Creek/New River, Tonto Basin, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, San Carlos, East Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Aguila Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Parker Valley, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Heat Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:01 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona Weather Forecast: Extreme heat warning for the next few days

By and
Published  July 6, 2025 4:08pm MST
    • Extreme heat returns to the Valley following our July 4th celebrations.
    • If you plan to spend time outside, make sure to find shade and stay hydrated.

The heat returns to the Valley with extreme heat warnings issued this week.

Today:

Sunday brought a daytime high of 110 degrees and is expected to bring an overnight low of around 88 degrees.

It will be a dry and sunny day for the Valley with showers centered mainly over southern Arizona and higher elevations on the east side.

This Week:

A strong ridge of high pressure will build, leading to above-average temperatures this week.

The ridge will bring hot and dry conditions, with a major heat risk beginning Tuesday through Thursday.

Temperatures could potentially reach up to 115 on Wednesday.

There will be a slight cool down towards the end of the week, with above-average temperatures sticking around for the extended forecast.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
  • Check the UV Index
  • Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include: 

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire. 

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

