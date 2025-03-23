Arizona weather forecast: Hot temps are on tap this week

The Brief Following a beautiful weekend, not-so-beautiful temps are on tap for this week. The Valley is expected to see some record-breaking temps as our spring season heats up.



Rounds of clouds are pushing south across Arizona on Sunday afternoon, with a chance for light showers or virga near the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.

Clouds will clear tonight, leaving skies sunny, statewide, on Monday.

What we know:

A high pressure ridge will build over the southwest on Monday, forcing temperatures to skyrocket. High temperatures will reach the low 90s in the Valley on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Luckily, a weak upper-level disturbance will cross the state on Wednesday, which will help temperatures to cool off by a few degrees.

What's next:

The cooling trend will continue through next weekend, with temperatures falling back into the low 90s and upper 80s.

No rain or wind is expected this week, other than a very low chance of isolated mountain showers on Wednesday.

