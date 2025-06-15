Arizona weather forecast: It's a hot Father's Day in Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, San Carlos, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Superior, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Globe/Miami, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, West Pinal County, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert
7
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau

Arizona weather forecast: It's a hot Father's Day in Phoenix

By and
Published  June 15, 2025 3:18pm MST
Make sure to stay cool and hydrated for Father's Day on this hot Sunday!

The Brief

    • Father's Day is one of the hottest days we've seen thus far this year in Phoenix.
    • We're well into summer temps as our 10-day forecast doesn't see any double-digit highs.

It's a classic Arizona Father's Day with temps well into the 100s.

What we know:

"It's HOT out there today! We've already observed 109°F at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport early this afternoon, and it's still climbing. Protect yourself from the heat by drinking plenty of water and spending time in air conditioning as much as possible," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said around 1 p.m. on June 15.

The low in Phoenix on Sunday morning was 81 degrees.

Looking Ahead:

"High temperatures will be running 5-10 degrees above normal this week, with the hottest day being today. Temperatures will also be similarly hot on Thursday for South-Central and Southeastern AZ, following the passage of a dry and weak weather system early week," NWS said.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
  • Check the UV Index
  • Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include: 

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire. 

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

