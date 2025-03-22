Arizona weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 80s this weekend

The Brief Weekend highs should be right around 88° on Saturday and Sunday. The forecast high for Tuesday is 99°. If Tuesday reaches 100°, it would break the previous mark set in 1988 for the earlier 100° day of the year by one day.



Temperatures should be just right to be outside and enjoy spring training this weekend as Cactus League starts to wrap up.

High's in the mid-to-upper 80's on Saturday and Sunday, however, give way to a weekful of temps in the 90's next week.

We top out on Tuesday with the forecast expecting 99° on the thermometer before another slight cooling to end March in the mid-to-low 80s.

The Weekend

For now, NWS is calling for temperatures to remain in the upper 80s with a high of 88°F on Saturday and Sunday.

The record highs for March 22 and March 23 are 94°F and 93°F, per NWS data. They were both set in 1990.

Next Week

Tuesday could set the earliest recorded 100° in Phoenix history.

The previous mark for the earlier 100° day was set on March 26, 1988.

If we hit the mark on Tuesday, it would break the previous mark by one day.

