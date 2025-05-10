Expand / Collapse search
Lake Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Fire Warning
until SAT 11:25 PM MST, Graham County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Cochise County

Arizona weather forecast: Mother's Day weekend gets started with 100° temps and sunny skies

By and
Published  May 10, 2025 2:39pm MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/10/2025

It's going to be a hot one for Mother's Day weekend with temperatures reaching 100 degrees each of the next three days.

The Brief

    • Temperatures are expected to surpass 100° on Saturday with plenty of sunshine.
    • The heat should peak for the weekend on Sunday with a high of 105°.
    • Moderate winds should be expected with gusts from 10-15 mph on Saturday before a cool down on Tuesday.

PHOENIX - Hot temperatures are in the forecast this Mother's Day with highs expected to eclipse triple-digits on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Saturday should bring plenty of sunshine, while Sunday and Monday may bring a bit more cloud coverage.

No chance of rain, but winds should bring in cooler temperatures by Tuesday.

Gusts between 10-15 mph are expected in the Valley on Saturday and Sunday and those speeds increase on Monday, bringing in cooler weather.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday should peak around 4-5 p.m.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

Weather ForecastPhoenixNews