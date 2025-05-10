Arizona weather forecast: Mother's Day weekend gets started with 100° temps and sunny skies

The Brief Temperatures are expected to surpass 100° on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. The heat should peak for the weekend on Sunday with a high of 105°. Moderate winds should be expected with gusts from 10-15 mph on Saturday before a cool down on Tuesday.



Hot temperatures are in the forecast this Mother's Day with highs expected to eclipse triple-digits on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Saturday should bring plenty of sunshine, while Sunday and Monday may bring a bit more cloud coverage.

No chance of rain, but winds should bring in cooler temperatures by Tuesday.

Gusts between 10-15 mph are expected in the Valley on Saturday and Sunday and those speeds increase on Monday, bringing in cooler weather.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday should peak around 4-5 p.m.

