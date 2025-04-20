Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures start to heat up again this week

Temperatures in the mid-80s on Easter Sunday give way to the low 90's to start next week in the Phoenix metro area.

Phoenix's average temperatures during this time are typically in the upper 80s.

Very few clouds are in the forecast for the next couple of days as sunny skies should be the theme of the week.

Big picture view:

Around the state, temperatures in Flagstaff and Sedona will be in the 60s, while the western portion of the state in the Sonoran and Mojave deserts, temperatures should be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

