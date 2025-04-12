Arizona weather forecast: Triple-digit temperatures for 1 more day in the Valley

The Brief We are expecting triple-digit temperatures in the Phoenix metro on Saturday, April 12. The record high for Phoenix on this day is 99° set in 1936. A full week of temperatures in the mid-90's is expected to follow.



If you can find a pool, and sunscreen, do it.

Temperatures have been cranked up to end the second week of April with two straight days in the 100's.

Sunday, temperatures will ease back to the mid-90s, but Saturday should be a 100° day again.

The record temperature in Phoenix for April 12 is 99°, set in 1936.

If you do go outside, don't forget to protect your cats and dogs.

Big picture view:

Elsewhere in the state, Yuma will hover around triple digits with an expected high of 99°.

In the high country, Flagstaff appears to be the low number with a high of 73° and Gila Bend looks to be the high at 101°.

Winds should be a factor too.

In Flagstaff, expect gusts of nearly 35 mph at some points during the day.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com