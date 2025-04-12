Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
3
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County

Arizona weather forecast: Triple-digit temperatures for 1 more day in the Valley

By and
Published  April 12, 2025 3:13pm MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/12/2025

We recommend staying by water if possible with high temperatures reaching triple digits.

The Brief

    • We are expecting triple-digit temperatures in the Phoenix metro on Saturday, April 12.
    • The record high for Phoenix on this day is 99° set in 1936.
    • A full week of temperatures in the mid-90's is expected to follow.

PHOENIX - If you can find a pool, and sunscreen, do it.

Temperatures have been cranked up to end the second week of April with two straight days in the 100's.

Sunday, temperatures will ease back to the mid-90s, but Saturday should be a 100° day again.

The record temperature in Phoenix for April 12 is 99°, set in 1936.

If you do go outside, don't forget to protect your cats and dogs.

Big picture view:

Elsewhere in the state, Yuma will hover around triple digits with an expected high of 99°. 

In the high country, Flagstaff appears to be the low number with a high of 73° and Gila Bend looks to be the high at 101°.

Winds should be a factor too.

In Flagstaff, expect gusts of nearly 35 mph at some points during the day.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

