Expand / Collapse search

Arizona weather forecast: Valley dries out after days-long storm

By , , and
Updated  March 16, 2025 5:41pm MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 3/16/25

After a stormy weekend, we're looking forward to some dry, warm days ahead!

Conditions quickly dried out this weekend following a days-long storm system late last week.

What we know:

Temperatures warmed into the upper 60s in Phoenix on Saturday and the mid-70s on Sunday. It was mostly sunny both days.

Next week's weather:

This coming week, we'll warm to around 80 on Monday, but another quick-passing storm will clip Northern Arizona and drop highs into the low 70s by Tuesday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from the FOX 10 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service.

Weather ForecastArizonaNewsWeather