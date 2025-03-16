Arizona weather forecast: Valley dries out after days-long storm

Conditions quickly dried out this weekend following a days-long storm system late last week.

What we know:

Temperatures warmed into the upper 60s in Phoenix on Saturday and the mid-70s on Sunday. It was mostly sunny both days.

Next week's weather:

This coming week, we'll warm to around 80 on Monday, but another quick-passing storm will clip Northern Arizona and drop highs into the low 70s by Tuesday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com