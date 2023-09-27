Huge dust devil caught on camera in Central Illinois

A large dust devil was spotted twirling in a field near Shelbyville, Illinois on Monday.

According to weather officials, dust devils are more likely to form under dry and clear conditions. They are typically harmless, but can cause minor damage if they are strong enough.

Dust devils are small whirlwinds that form when warm air rises rapidly. This creates an area of low pressure at the surface, which draws in cooler air from the surrounding area. The cooler air then spirals upward, creating a vortex.

They can range in size from a few feet to several hundred feet in diameter. They typically last for only a few minutes, but can sometimes persist for longer.

If you see a dust devil, it is best to stay away from it. The vortex can be strong enough to lift loose objects into the air, and the dust can be irritating to the eyes and nose.

The video was posted to social media by Kaleb Elmore.