Rain forecast prompts concerns over flooding in Flagstaff area

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Rain in the forecast this week could bring some relief to efforts in containing the Museum Fire, but it could also cause a new problem with flooding.

Flood control officials are conducting flood assessments and preparing mitigation efforts for homes in the immediate affected areas, such as Mount Elden Lookout Estates, Paradise Road, Grandview Drive and the Sunnyside neighborhoods. At Coconino High School, more than 6,000 pre-filled sandbags have been distributed, and people have been there for hours, filling sandbags.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.