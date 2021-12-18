Tornado count from December storm up to 7 in Minnesota

The National Weather Service has now confirmed 7 tornadoes in Minnesota from the Wednesday, December 15 storm. This number could still climb as NWS crews analyze damage data. These were the first-ever December tornadoes on record in Minnesota. Previously, the latest tornado on record had been on November 16, 1931, east of Maple Plain.

December tornadoes in Minnesota

EF2 - Hartland, MN - Freeborn County

EF1 - near Alden, MN - Freeborn County

EF1 - Plainview, MN - Wabasha County

EF1 - Carrolton, MN - Fillmore County

EF1 - Preston, MN - Fillmore County

EF0 - Wyattville, MN - Winona County

There have also been at least 5 confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin.

Man killed by falling tree near Rochester

By all accounts, Keith Dickman was larger than life. Whether he was hunting or fishing, he loved spending time in the great outdoors, relaxing with his friends.

"The best way to describe him was maybe a gentle giant. He was a big guy," said friend Ron Moffit. "Just a fantastic guy. Really quiet. Just awesome."

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the 65-year-old man died after a tree fell on him while he attended a gathering at a home on the east side of Rochester when storms rolled through Wednesday night.

Record high December temperature

The tornadoes came on the same day the Twin Cities broke a record high temperature for December, hitting 52 at MSP Airport at 2 p.m. and continuing to climb into the late afternoon and evening. That breaks the record of 51 set in 2014. Snowpack at the airport dropped from 8 inches to just a trace over the course of the day.