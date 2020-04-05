Mesa police officers applaud healthcare workers

Mesa police officers gathered on the evening of April 4 to applaud and thank healthcare workers in Arizona for their efforts in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Twitter, Mesa PD asked the public to join them at 8 p.m. that day to step outside of to open their windows to applaud medical professionals, using the hashtag #SolidarityAt8.

"Calling all of our followers to join us tonight at 8pm in applauding all healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to keep all of us safe," the police department wrote on Twitter. "Thank you and we applaud you!!!"

Police sirens blared simultaneously that Saturday night outside of an emergency room in solidarity for the hospital workers inside.

