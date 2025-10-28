2025 Arizona election guide: Learn more about ballot deadlines

While 2025 is not a major election year, voters in parts of Arizona will still get to decide on a number of ballot initiatives that will affect their area.

Here's what to know about ballot deadlines, and where voters can return their ballots.

Who will get to vote?

As we mentioned before, not all Arizona voters will get to vote this November, as elections will only take place in 10 of the state's 15 counties.

Per the Citizens Clean Elections Commission's website, the counties include:

Cochise County

Coconino County

Gila County

La Paz County

Maricopa County

Navajo County

Pima County

Pinal County

Yavapai County

Yuma County

By the numbers:

Of the 10 counties mentioned above, only two of them — Coconino and Maricopa — will have a county-wide measure.

As for the other eight counties, not everyone there will get to vote, as their measures are specific to certain areas, meaning people outside them will not get to vote.

What's on the ballot?

We have a complete list of all ballot measures in our explainer:

Related article

Can I register to vote in the upcoming election?

The voter registration deadline was Oct. 6, per the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. Therefore, it is too late to register to vote in this election.

I don't know if I'll get a ballot. What should I do?

You can learn more about whether there's an election in your area this November by going to the voter dashboard on the Citizens Clean Elections Commission's website.

Dig deeper:

According to information provided by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, early voting began on Oct. 8, while the last day to request a ballot by mail was Oct. 24.

When is the deadline for returning my ballot?

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office provided the following deadlines:

Oct. 28: The last day to mail ballots back

Oct. 31: The last day for early in-person voting

Where can I return my ballot?

Voters in Maricopa and Pima counties can find polling locations on the county government's website:

Meanwhile, voters who live outside the two aforementioned counties can find polling location information on the Arizona Voter Information Portal, which is provided by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

When do the polls close on Election Day?

Officials with the Citizens Clean Elections Commission state that polls close at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. The polling locations will open at 6:00 a.m.