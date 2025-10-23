2025 Arizona election guide: Learn more about local ballot measures

article

2025 is not a major election year, as no major offices are up for election, except for a special election that was caused by the death of longtime Congressman Raul Grijalva.

However, that doesn't mean Arizonans won't get to vote this year. Here's what to know about the various races.

When is Election Day?

What we know:

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, Election Day for 2025 falls on Nov. 4.

Are there any statewide races this November?

Big picture view:

According to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission's website, there are no statewide races or ballot measures this November.

However, voters in 10 of Arizona's 15 counties will get to vote on various ballot measures that are relevant to their area.

What are the measures that will be voted on?

Breaking It Down:

Depending on the county, the number of measures presented to voters will be different. However, documents posted by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission and officials from the various counties show the measures generally relate to taxes, bonds, and changes to city government.

Cochise County

Cochise County Jail District : A measure that aims to implement "a ½ cent, or one-half of one percent (.50 percent) sales tax" for the purpose of constructing and financing county jail facilities.

Naco Elementary School District : A measure requesting voter authorization to exceed the district's Maintenance and Operation (M&O) budget limit by 12% of the revenue control limit, as determined by state law, in order to fund existing programs, for a period of seven years. District officials said the override will help them increase staff salaries, maintain small class sizes, and preserve their full-day kindergarten program.

Wilcox Unified School District : A measure requesting voter authorization to exceed the district's M&O budget limit by 10% of the revenue control limit in order to fund existing programs, for a period of seven years.

Coconino County

Proposition 490 : A bond election that seeks the approval of a $100 million capital construction bond for the Coconino County Community College District. The bonds will ber interest at a rate of up to 9% per year, with a maturation date of up to 20 years from the time they are issued. Proceeds from the bond will be used to finance various construction projects.

Proposition 491 : A bond election that seeks approval for the Pinewood Fire District to sell up to $1,325,000 in bonds that bear interest at a rate of up to 8% per year, extending for up to 20 years, in order to finance various projects, including the demolition of an existing fire station and the construction of a replacement.

Gila County

Pine-Strawberry Fire District : A bond election that seeks approval for the fire district to sell up to $6 million in bonds that bear interest at a rate of up to 12% per year, with a bond maturation period of up to 20 years. Proceeds will be used to "construct, renovate, improve, equip and furnish fire stations and other District facilities, acquire apparatus, vehicles and equipment," among other purposes.

Town of Payson: According to the town's website , voters will decide on whether the town can sell up to $16 million in bonds that bear interest of up to 6% per year, with a maturation date of up to "25 years from the date of issuance of each series." Proceeds will be used to "construct, improve and acquire" a town aquatic facility, along with other associated expenses.

La Paz County

Parker Unified School District : A measure requesting voter authorization to adopt an M&O budget that exceeds the state-imposed revenue control limit by 10%, or about $1.3 million.

Maricopa County

(NOTE: Due to the sheer number of ballot measures in Maricopa County, we will cover them in a separate section below.)

Navajo County

All measures in the county, as shown on the Citizens Clean Elections Commission's website, involve changes to Holbrook's city charter.

Proposition 438: Aims to allow the city to require the party responsible for new physical development in the city to "provide or furnish any public improvement (or pay a fee) to maintain satisfactory levels of service for the development."

Proposition 439: Aims to remove existing charter language related to the holding of municipal elections in 1995. It will also remove language that requires municipal elections to be held every two years, in odd-numbered years.

Proposition 440: Aims to change the way municipal elections are conducted by electing three council members in one even-numbered year, and electing the remaining three in the next even-numbered year. The measure will also remove provisions regarding city council elections in 1995 and 1997.

Proposition 441: Aims to eliminate the position of treasurer from the city charter.

Proposition 442: Aims to raise the amount of money Holbrook can spend without voter approval, in the form of direct spending, tax concessions, debt, and the value of city-owned land the city may grant or exchange, from $500,000 to $1 million.

Proposition 443: Aims to require the first and second reading for proposed city ordinances and amendments to ordinances be held on separate council meeting dates, as well as requiring the posting of such ordinances to take place at least three working days before first reading.

Proposition 444: Aims to allow the city council to adopt ordinances relating to the nomination of officers and conduct of elections, provided that such ordinances are not in conflict with state law or the city charter.

Proposition 445: Aims to change the date of primary elections in the city by having it take place on the same day as the state's primary election in even-numbered years.

Proposition 446: Aims to require the city's general election to take place in even numbered years, on the same day as the state's general election.

Proposition 447: Aims to repeal a provision that currently requires words that are used in the masculine gender include the feminine form and the gender-neutered form.

Pima County

Proposition 414 : A measure requesting voter authorization to exceed the Tucson Unified School District's M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit, for the 2026-2027 fiscal year and a period of six years after that. The override funding will be used for a number of initiatives and projects, including salary increases for all classroom teachers and employees, funding for school counselor positions, and more full-day preschool classrooms, among other things.

Proposition 415 : This measure relates to the Flowing Wells Unified School District. It asks voters to approve or deny a bond authorization of $30 million that will be sold in phases through 2030. The bonds will bear interest at a rate of up to 12% per year, with a maturation date of 20 years from the year the bond was issued. Proceeds will be used for a number of projects, including construction or purchase of school buildings, renovation of school buildings, and school grounds improvement, among others.

Proposition 416 : This measure asks voters who live within the borders of the Sunnyside Unified School District to either approve or deny a proposed bond issuance of no more than $120 million. The bonds will bear interest of no more than 9%, with a maturation date of up to 20 years following their issuance. Proceeds will be used for a number of projects, including construction or purchase of school buildings, renovation of school buildings, and school grounds improvement, among others.

Proposition 417 : A measure that asks voters who live within the City of Tucson to approve or reject a proposal to adopt an updated General Plan for the city. Such plans are required to be updated every 10 years, according to documents.

Pinal County

Proposition 400: According to a unanimously-approved resolution by the J.O. Combs Unified School District, the measure asks voters who live within the district to either approve or deny a bond measure involving the sale of up to $80 million in bonds that bear interest of up to 12% per year, with a maturation date no more than 20 years from the time of issuance. Proceeds will be used for, among other things, school building construction, renovation, purchase of transportation, and improvement to school grounds.

Proposition 401 : According to county documents, this measure relates to the Florence Unified School District, and it asks voters to approve or deny a proposed issuance of up to $98 million in bonds. Such bonds will bear interest at a rate of no more than 12% per year, with a maturation period of up to 20 years from the time they are released. Proceeds will be used for a number of projects, including construction or purchase of school buildings, renovation of school buildings, and school grounds improvement, among others.

Proposition 402 : Like Proposition 401, this measure relates to the Florence Unified School District. The measure asks voters who live within the district to approve or reject the sale of two land parcels. The first parcel, estimated to be 23.13 acres in size, is located near Hunty Highway and N. Village Lane in San Tan Valley, and the other parcel is estimated to be 34.93 acres. That piece of land is located near N. Spring Valley Parkway and E. Empire Boulevard in Florence.

Proposition 493 : The measure asks voters in Apache Junction whether to lengthen the mayor's term of office to four years. Currently, it is two years. If the measure is approved, the change will take place when a new mayoral term starts in January 2027. It should be noted that parts of Apache Junction are in Maricopa County, so Maricopa County voters who live in Apache Junction will also vote on the measure.

Proposition 494 : Per the Superstition Fire and Medical District's website, this measure asks voters to approve or reject a bond insurance of up to $33.8 million. The bonds will bear an interest rate of up to 8% per year, and mature no later than 20 years after they are issued. If approved, the bonds will provide funding to "construct, renovate, improve, equip and furnish fire stations and other District facilities," as well as the purchase of vehicles and equipment. It should be noted that the Superstition Fire and Medical District covers parts of Maricopa County, so Maricopa County voters who live within the district will also vote on the measure.

Proposition 496 : According to the Pinal County Government, this measure asks voters in Casa Grande to approve or deny a bond issuance of up to $67 million as a way to provide funds to "construct, improve and acquire community, neighborhood, regional and aquatic parks," along with other projects associated with such an endeavor. The bonds will bear up to 8% per year in interest, with a maturation date of up to 25 years from the time they are issued.

Proposition 497 : County documents state this measure relates to the Casa Grande Elementary School District, and it asks voters within the district to approve or reject a proposed issuance of up to $48 million in bonds. Such bonds will bear interest at a rate of up to 8% per year, with a maturation date of up to 20 years from the time they are issued. Proceeds will be used for a number of projects, including construction or purchase of school buildings, renovation of school buildings, and school grounds improvement, among others.

Proposition 498 : Per county documents, the measure asks voters who live within the borders of the Casa Grande Union High School District to approve or reject a proposed bond issuance of up to $48 million. Such bonds will bear interest at a rate of up to 12% per year, with a maturation date of up to 20 years from the time they are issued. Proceeds will be used for a number of projects, including construction or purchase of school buildings, renovation of school buildings, and school grounds improvement, among others.

Proposition 499 : According to the county, this measure asks voters who live within the Superior Unified School District to approve or reject a plan that grants the district permission to exceed its M&O budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit, for the 2026-2027 fiscal year and a period of six years after that. According to the district's board, the override will allow them to continue its full-day kindergarten program, as well as a tuition-free preschool program.

Yavapai County

Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary School District : A measure that asks voters within the district to approve or reject a plan to give the district permission to exceed its M&O budget limit by 10% of the revenue control limit, for the 2026-2027 fiscal year and a period of six years after that. The measure would help fund a number of the district's endeavors, including all-day kindergarten and providing art instruction and physical education (PE) instruction for K-8 students.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School District : This measure asks voters within the district to approve or reject a plan to give the district permission to exceed its M&O budget limit by 10% of the revenue control limit, for a period of seven years. The measure, per documents, will help the district maintain current class sizes, along with a number of other programs such as STEM, music, art and sports enrichment opportunities, in addition to maintaining advanced learning programs.

Mingus Union High School District : A measure that asks voters within the district to approve or deny a plan that allows the district to exceed its M&O budget limit by 10% of the revenue control limit, for a period of seven years. The override, per district officials, will allow them to maintain class sizes, as well as allowing them to maintain art, music, theater, sports, and extracurricular programs.

Proposition 485 : A measure that asks voters in the City of Prescott to approve a franchise agreement with APS (Arizona Public Service) that allows them to "use city-owned public rights-of-way to construct, operate, and maintain its electric utility" within the city, for a period of 25 years.

Verde Valley Fire District : This measure asks voters within the district to approve or deny the issuance of up to $15.5 million in bonds. Such bonds will bear interest at a rate of up to 8% per year, with a maturation date of up to 30 years from the time the bond was issued. Fire district officials state the bond will help improve their radio communications system. The measure will also help the fire district build a new fire station.

Yuma County

City of San Luis Question 1 : A measure seeking approval for the City of San Luis and/or the City of San Luis Facility Development Corporation to sell "all SLFDC's real and personal property known as the San Luis Regional Detention and Support Center."

Crane Elementary School District : Per the district's website, voters are being asked to approve a seven-year override of their District Additional Assistance (DAA) budget. The override in question is $1.5 million or 10% of the district's revenue control limit, whichever is lower. The override will help the district address its school safety, technology, and transportation needs.

Gadsden Elementary School District : Per the Yuma County Superintendents Office, this is a measure that seeks the recall of Luis Marquez and Liliana Arroyo from their posts as members of the district's governing board.

Proposition 434: A measure for voters in San Luis that seeks to require the city's mayor and councilpersons to serve "without compensation, benefits, and/or travel allowances."

What about Maricopa County?

Dig deeper:

Here's a list of measures voters in various parts of Maricopa County will decide on.

All voters in the County

Proposition 409 : A measure that aims to allow the Maricopa County Special Health Care District (otherwise known as Valleywise Health) to issue up to $898 million in bonds, bearing interest of up to 10% per year, with a term of up to 30 years. Proceeds will be used to "expand behavioral health, increase inpatient and emergency room capacity, rebuild and expand community health centers and medical teaching facilities, build a replacement comprehensive health center, and make other infrastructure improvements."

Fire districts and school districts

Avondale

Proposition 404: According to documents provided by the City of Avondale, voters there will decide on whether the city can issue up to $68 million in bonds, s, bearing interest of up to 9% per year, with a maturation date of up to 25 years from the date of issuance of each bond series. Proceeds will be used on various city parks, recreation, and library projects.

Proposition 405: Per Avondale city documents, the measure aims to issue $55 million in bonds, with the same conditions as Proposition 404. Proceeds will be used to fund various public safety projects, including facilities for the city's emergency services and for the city's court.

Chandler

Question 1 : According to city documents, this is a bond election where voters can either approve or deny a bond issue of up to $158 million, bearing interests of no more than 8% per year, with a maturation period of up to 25 years from the date of issuance. Proceeds from bonds issued under Question 1 will be used to provide funding for "community, neighborhood and regional parks, aquatic centers, arts and cultural centers, recreational facilities, buildings and improvements."

Question 2: City document states this measure asks voters to either approve or deny a bond issue of up to $88 million, with the same conditions as Question 1, for the purpose of providing funding for various public safety-related projects, including the construction of a new city fire station, renovation of existing city fire stations, and acquisition of emergency vehicles, which may include fire engines and ladder trucks.

Question 3: City document states this measure asks voters to either approve or deny a bond issue of up to $46 million, with the same conditions as Question 1, for the purpose of renovating the city's main police station, acquiring technology and radio communication equipment, and acquiring emergency vehicles that may include command and control vehicles and tactical vehicles.

Question 4: City document states this measure asks voters to either approve or deny a bond issue of up to $183 million, with the same conditions as Question 1, for the purpose of funding various street-related projects, such as road repairs, traffic signal improvements, and improvements to city streets and city intersections.

Proposition 410: A Chandler-only measure that, per city documents , asks voters to approve or deny an amendment to the city's charter. The amendment aims to provide clarity regarding the city's term limit for its mayor and councilmembers.

Proposition 411: A Chandler-only measure that, according to city documents, will change the established length of the City Manager's tenure from indefinite to a term that the city council deems appropriate, otherwise referred to as "serve at the pleasure of the council" in the amendment. The amendment will also allow the city council and city manager to agree to a severance pay, instead of setting it to two months' worth of salary.

Glendale

Question 1: According to city documents , the measure asks voters to approve or deny a bond issue of up to $30 million to fund various flood control projects. The bonds would bear interests of up to 8% per year, with a maturation date of up to 25 years from the date of issuance.

Question 2: This measure, per city officials, asks voters to approve or reject a bond issue of up to $35 million for the purpose of funding various projects involving city operations facilities. The bonds would bear interests of up to 8% per year, with a maturation date of up to 25 years from the date of issuance.

Mesa

According to the city's website, voters there will decide on whether to recall Julie Spilsbury from her post as a city councilmember.

That's a lot of stuff to vote on! Am I going to be voting on everything listed above?

Since almost all the ballot measures are specific to particular school districts and municipalities, it is impossible for a certain voter to get a ballot that contains all the measures listed above.

So, what am I going to be voting on?

Your county's election authority will have more information on what you will be voting for this November. You can head to the Arizona Secretary of State's website for a list of county recorder's offices and elections department.

Can I still register to vote for the November election?

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office's website, the deadline for registering to vote in the November election was Oct. 6. Therefore, it is no longer possible to register to vote in the upcoming election.

Can I request a ballot by mail?

Per the Citizens Clean Elections Commission's website, you have until Oct. 24 to request a ballot by mail.