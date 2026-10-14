2026 Election: Where to vote in Pinal County: List of voting locations
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Planning to vote in Pinal County this Nov. 3? Here's where you can cast your early ballot, drop off your completed ballot, or vote in person on Election Day.
Early voting locations:
No matter where you live in Pinal County, you can drop off your ballot at any of the following five locations. They’re open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pinal VOTES at 320 W. Adamsville Road in Florence
- Recorder's Office at 575 N. Idaho Road, Suite 800 in Apache Junction
- Recorder's Office at 820 E. Cottonwood Lane, Suite A-2 in Casa Grande
- Recorder's Office at 19955 N. Wilson Avenue, Suite 100 in Maricopa
- Recorder's Office at 31505 N. Schnepf Road, Building A in San Tan Valley
An indoor ballot drop box that's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, can be found at the Recorder's Office in Florence.
Meanwhile, 10 outdoor ballot drop boxes that are open 24 hours a day until 7 p.m. on Election Day can be found in the following locations:
- County Facility Building at 168 S. Main Street in Coolidge
- County Health Department at 36235 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley
- County Sheriff Substation at 13970 S. Sunland Gin Road in Arizona City
- Eloy County Health Building at 302 E. 5th Street in Eloy
- Oracle Justice Court at 1470 N. Justice Drive in Oracle
- Recorder's Office at 575 N. Idaho Road, Suite 800 in Apache Junction
- Recorder's Office at 820 E. Cottonwood Lane, Suite A-2 in Casa Grande
- Recorder's Office at 31 N. Pinal Street, Building E in Florence
- Recorder's Office at 19955 N. Wilson Avenue, Suite 100 in Maricopa
- Recorder's Office at 31505 N. Schnepf Road, Building A in San Tan Valley
Election Day voting:
Several voting centers will open on Election Day – click here to find your precinct.
What are we voting for?:
- U.S. Representative
- Governor and Lieutenant Governor (as a joint ticket)
- Secretary of State
- Attorney General
- State Treasurer
- Superintendent of Public Instruction
- State Mine Inspector
- Corporation Commissioner
- State Senator
- State Representative
- Judge retention
- Eight ballot measures
If you'd like to find out more about these races and ballot measures, click here.
What's next:
The general election will be held Nov. 3. It is too late to register to vote – the deadline to register was Oct. 5.
Voters using mail-in ballots must request them by Oct. 23 and either mail them by Oct. 27 or deliver them to a drop-off location by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, and in-person voters must show valid identification.
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The Source: Information in this report was gathered from official voting instructions and location guides provided by the Pinal County Elections Department, Clean Elections and the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.