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from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Gila Bend, Kofa, Tonopah Desert, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, West Pinal County
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from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Globe/Miami, San Carlos
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from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
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from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
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from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
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from THU 8:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

2026 Election: Where to vote in Pinal County: List of voting locations

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Published October 14, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published October 14, 2026 7:00 AM MST
article

The entrance of the electoral center of Pinal County is pictured in Florence, Arizona, on October 18, 2024. (Photo by OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Pinal County offers early voting, ballot drop box, and Election Day voting options for the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
    • Five early voting sites and 10 drop box locations are available across Pinal County for ballot returns.
    • Voters can check precinct and voting center information online ahead of casting their ballots on Election Day.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Planning to vote in Pinal County this Nov. 3? Here's where you can cast your early ballot, drop off your completed ballot, or vote in person on Election Day.

Early voting locations:

No matter where you live in Pinal County, you can drop off your ballot at any of the following five locations. They’re open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An indoor ballot drop box that's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, can be found at the Recorder's Office in Florence.

Meanwhile, 10 outdoor ballot drop boxes that are open 24 hours a day until 7 p.m. on Election Day can be found in the following locations:

  • County Facility Building at 168 S. Main Street in Coolidge
  • County Health Department at 36235 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley
  • County Sheriff Substation at 13970 S. Sunland Gin Road in Arizona City
  • Eloy County Health Building at 302 E. 5th Street in Eloy
  • Oracle Justice Court at 1470 N. Justice Drive in Oracle
  • Recorder's Office at 575 N. Idaho Road, Suite 800 in Apache Junction
  • Recorder's Office at 820 E. Cottonwood Lane, Suite A-2 in Casa Grande
  • Recorder's Office at 31 N. Pinal Street, Building E in Florence
  • Recorder's Office at 19955 N. Wilson Avenue, Suite 100 in Maricopa
  • Recorder's Office at 31505 N. Schnepf Road, Building A in San Tan Valley

Election Day voting:

Several voting centers will open on Election Day – click here to find your precinct.

What are we voting for?:

  • U.S. Representative
  • Governor and Lieutenant Governor (as a joint ticket)
  • Secretary of State
  • Attorney General
  • State Treasurer
  • Superintendent of Public Instruction
  • State Mine Inspector
  • Corporation Commissioner
  • State Senator
  • State Representative
  • Judge retention
  • Eight ballot measures

If you'd like to find out more about these races and ballot measures, click here.

What's next:

The general election will be held Nov. 3. It is too late to register to vote – the deadline to register was Oct. 5.

Voters using mail-in ballots must request them by Oct. 23 and either mail them by Oct. 27 or deliver them to a drop-off location by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, and in-person voters must show valid identification.

RELATED COVERAGE

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from official voting instructions and location guides provided by the Pinal County Elections Department, Clean Elections and the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

2026 ElectionsPinal CountyNews