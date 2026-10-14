2026 Election: Where to vote in Pinal County: List of voting locations

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The Brief Pinal County offers early voting, ballot drop box, and Election Day voting options for the upcoming Nov. 3 election. Five early voting sites and 10 drop box locations are available across Pinal County for ballot returns. Voters can check precinct and voting center information online ahead of casting their ballots on Election Day.



Planning to vote in Pinal County this Nov. 3? Here's where you can cast your early ballot, drop off your completed ballot, or vote in person on Election Day.

Early voting locations:

No matter where you live in Pinal County, you can drop off your ballot at any of the following five locations. They’re open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An indoor ballot drop box that's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, can be found at the Recorder's Office in Florence.

Meanwhile, 10 outdoor ballot drop boxes that are open 24 hours a day until 7 p.m. on Election Day can be found in the following locations:

Election Day voting:

Several voting centers will open on Election Day – click here to find your precinct.

What are we voting for?:

U.S. Representative

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (as a joint ticket)

Secretary of State

Attorney General

State Treasurer

Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Mine Inspector

Corporation Commissioner

State Senator

State Representative

Judge retention

Eight ballot measures

If you'd like to find out more about these races and ballot measures, click here.

What's next:

The general election will be held Nov. 3. It is too late to register to vote – the deadline to register was Oct. 5.

Voters using mail-in ballots must request them by Oct. 23 and either mail them by Oct. 27 or deliver them to a drop-off location by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, and in-person voters must show valid identification.

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