3 Democratic candidates ahead in Maricopa County Board of Supervisor races

Preliminary numbers from Maricopa County show three Democratic candidates are ahead in the five county Board of Supervisor races.

District 1

Joel Navarro (Courtesy: Joel Navarro)

The district covers a big portion of the East Valley, including the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix, as well as parts of Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, and Tempe.

Unofficial figures from Maricopa County elections officials show Democrat Joel Navarro in the lead over GOP's Mark Stewart, who defeated incumbent Jack Sellers in the primary.

District 2

Thomas Galvin (Courtesy: Maricopa County)

The district covers parts of Tempe and Mesa, as well as parts of Scottsdale and northeastern rural Maricopa County.

Unofficial figures show Republican incumbent Thomas Galvin in the lead, over Democrat Julie Cieniawski.

District 3

Daniel Valenzuela (Courtesy: Daniel Valenzuela)

This district covers a big portion of Phoenix, as well as parts of Glendale and parts of northern rural Maricopa County.

Per the unofficial numbers, Democrat Deniel Valenzuela is in the lead over GOP's Kate Brophy McGee.

The incumbent for this seat, Bill Gates, announced in 2023 that he will not seek reelection.

District 4

Debbie Lesko (From File)

The district covers various West Valley communities, including Peoria, Surprise and Wickenburg, along with portions of rural western Maricopa County.

Per unofficial numbers, GOP's Debbie Lesko is leading Democrat David M. Sandoval in the race. Lesko is a current member of Congress for Arizona's 8th Congressional District. She opted not to run for re-election to Congress.

The incumbent in this district, Clint Hickman, announced his decision to not seek re-election in February.

District 5

The district covers South Phoenix and southwestern Maricopa County, including Gila Bend.

According to unofficial numbers, incumbent Democrat Steve Gallardo is ahead, over Republican Ann Niemann.