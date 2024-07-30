VP Kamala Harris to make a stop in Phoenix with yet-to-be named running mate

article

A campaign official for Vice President Kamala Harris says she and her yet-to-be-named running mate will make a stop in Phoenix next week.

FOX 10 learned on July 30 that the duo will be on a tour across the country to campaign for voters who will decide the outcome of the 2024 election.

Information about when and where the stop will be has not been released.

Campaign officials stress that the vice president has not yet made her decision on her running mate, but the schedule confirms her plans to announce it soon.

The newly announced Democratic ticket will appear together in Philadelphia; western Wisconsin; Detroit; Raleigh, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Those plans affirm Harris aides' insistence that the presidential race will be decided in both Rust Belt states and Sun Belt states in the South and the Southwest.

FOX 10 will provide updates on Harris' campaign stop once more information becomes available.

More on Harris' run for office

A week into her sudden promotion to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, Harris is getting her campaign off the ground and refining her pitch to voters with less than 100 days before Election Day. Republicans are trying to make the border a political liability for Harris just as it was for President Joe Biden before he ended his reelection campaign.

Republicans say Harris did not do enough to clamp down on illegal immigration in a role they characterize as Biden’s "border czar." House Republicans and a handful of vulnerable Democrats voted last week to rebuke Harris over the administration’s border policies.

Harris highlighted endorsements from mayors of border towns in swing-state Arizona as she looks to blunt the impact of Republican criticism of her handling of illegal border crossings.

Harris’ campaign said she was backed by the mayors of Bisbee, Nogales, Somerton, and San Luis, as well as by Yuma County Supervisors Martin Porchas and Tony Reyes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.