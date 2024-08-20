Yassamin Ansari wins Democratic primary for Ruben Gallego's Congressional seat

The Brief Former Phoenix City Council member Yassamin Ansari declared as winner of the Democratic primary for Arizona's 3rd Congressional District. The seat is currently held by Ruben Gallego, who is not running for re-election because he is running for the Senate. Ansari and former Arizona state lawmaker Raquel Terán were separated by dozens of votes.



Yassamin Ansari, a former Phoenix City Council member, clinched the Democratic nomination for an open congressional district in Arizona, defeating her opponent by 39 votes after the tight race triggered a recount in the state that's expected to be pivotal in November's general election.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Ryan-Touhill announced the results of the primary race in a courtroom in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, declaring Ansari the winner over former state lawmaker Raquel Terán.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Ansari said she is "deeply honored to be your Democratic nominee for Congress."

"It’s time for us to come together and ensure we secure victories for Democrats up and down the ballot this November," the statement read, in part.

In the same statement, Ansari also thanked Terán and Duane Woioten for running in the primary.

"Each of them is inspired by service and ran to make our district a better place," Ansari wrote.

Ansari will face Republican Jeff Zink in the general election in November.

Close race prompted recount

The recount process began Aug. 12 after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors certified the results of the July 30 primary. Arizona law automatically requires another tally if the margin between the candidates is .5 percentage points or less. With Ansari and Terán falling into that category, separated by 42 votes - or .1 percentage points - Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes petitioned the court to commence the recount.

Ansari, a daughter of Iranian immigrants who previously served as vice mayor of Phoenix, campaigned on a platform of progressive policies, promising to protect democracy and reproductive rights from what she called "MAGA extremists."

Terán had touted her work as a community activist who helped oust Joe Arpaio from Maricopa County's sheriff post. She had also emphasized her experience as the former chair of the Arizona Democratic Party.

The Democratic-leaning 3rd District encompasses parts of Phoenix. The seat opened up when U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego announced his campaign for the Senate. He will be facing Republican Kari Lake in that contest.

Arizona already is expected to be one of the most closely contested states in November's U.S. presidential election and experts are expecting more tight races down the ticket. Ballot measures touching on abortion and immigration also are expected to spur turnout in the battleground state.