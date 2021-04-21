This is how credit monitoring can help you boost your credit score

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
9
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 10:14 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

This is how credit monitoring can help you boost your credit score

By Ben Luthi
Published 
Personal Finance
Sponsored by Credible, which is majority owned by our parent, Fox Corporation. Credible is solely responsible for its services.
article

Understanding what impacts your credit can give you the tools you need to improve it. (iStock)

A good credit score is crucial to building a healthy financial foundation for your life. Not only does it make it easier to qualify for credit when you need it, but it also gives you a better chance of scoring lower interest rates and even insurance premiums.

In many cases, it can also give you an advantage over other candidates for certain jobs and residential rentals. One of the best ways to boost your credit score is to monitor it. Here's how using a good credit monitoring service can help:

  1. It shows you which factors impact your credit score
  2. It helps you spot issues early on
  3. It lets you know about fraud and errors
  4. It has some features that can work in your favor

AVERAGE FICO SCORES HIT RECORD HIGHS — 5 THINGS YOU SHOULD DO

1. It shows you which factors impact your credit score

There are five different factors that influence your FICO credit score:

  • Payment history
  • Amounts owed
  • Length of credit history
  • Credit mix
  • New credit

As you manage your credit over time, you'll be able to see how your efforts in each of these areas impact your credit score for better or worse. For example, if you rack up a high credit card balance one month — even if you pay the bill in full by the due date — your score may dip. This tells you to try to keep your card balances low going forward to maintain a higher score.

You can better understand how each factor impacts your score through credit monitoring with Credible's partner Experian.

HAVE BAD CREDIT? HERE'S WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HELP FIX IT

2. It helps you spot issues early on

It can be challenging to stay on top of all your bills and accounts. And it's possible you could end up with a negative item on your credit report due to an honest mistake. For example, maybe you spaced on making a payment or you forgot about a negative bank account balance and it's been sent to collections.

When you check your credit reports regularly, you can spot these issues as soon as they get added to your reports. In some cases, you may be able to get the item removed if you contact the lender or collection agency, explain your situation and make an immediate payment.

Even if you can't get it removed, you can stop the situation from getting worse. With Experian credit monitoring, you'll be able to get real-time alerts when your credit report changes. Learn more through Credible.

WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO TACKLE CREDIT CARD DEBT?

3. It lets you know about fraud and errors

In addition to legitimate negative items, credit monitoring can also apprise you of potentially inaccurate or even fraudulent information. The sooner you spot and address it, the easier it will be to dispute it and have it removed.

4. It has some features that can work in your favor

Some credit monitoring services offer additional features that can help improve your credit. With Experian Boost, for instance, you can have your on-time payments on utility, phone and even streaming services be added to your Experian credit file.

Simply connect your financial accounts and Experian will identify the payments to add. They don't add late payments, so you don't have to worry about it lowering your credit score. According to the credit bureau, the average FICO score increase for people using the program is 12 points.

You can learn more about and sign up for Experian Boost through its partner, Credible.

4 WAYS TO BUILD CREDIT WITHOUT A CREDIT CARD

Use credit monitoring to improve your financial situation

Monitoring your credit doesn't take a lot of time. In some cases, the service will even send you updates so you don't have to log in every day or week. But the small effort of checking your credit score and reports on the regular can make a huge impact on your financial plan.

Over time, monitoring your credit can help you understand how your actions impact your credit score and which steps you can take to address issues as they arise. It will also help you maintain your good credit once you've established it.

Learn more about these services and how they can help you through Credible and its partner, Experian.

HOW MUCH DOES A PERSONAL LOAN AFFECT YOUR CREDIT SCORE?

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.