U.S. launches deadly airstrikes in Iran, heat wave hits the Valley | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a joint strike on Iran that killed its supreme leader, to a heat wave breaking a 40-year record in the Valley, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, February 28, 2026.
1. U.S. launches airstrikes on Iran
The United States and Israel have conducted military strikes on Iran amid tensions over the country’s nuclear program. Iran has responded by firing drones and missiles into Israel.
2. Arizonans react to joint attack on Iran
Arizonans remain deeply divided over the strikes against the Iranian regime, with groups staging emergency anti-war protests while others celebrate the potential end of the regime.
3. Winter heat wave arrives in the Valley
Extra Innings Festival attendees at Tempe Beach Park are facing the season's first 90-degree days, with officials urging increased hydration and sun safety.
4. Late-night shooting between man, officers turns deadly
A deadly shooting involving Phoenix Police officers broke out Friday night near I-17 and Durango Street.
5. Nancy Guthrie: Sheriff ‘refocusing resources' as search hits Day 28
The Pima County Sheriff's Office says it is "refocusing resources" to detectives assigned to the case, and reviewing surveillance video, as the search for Nancy Guthrie hits the one-month mark.
A look at your weather this weekend
Record-breaking temperatures hit the Valley on Saturday, with more heat expected for the remainder of the weekend. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the warm weather as we wrap up the month of February.
