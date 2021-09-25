Powerball jackpot grows to $545M after no winner in Saturday’s drawing

Lary luck was not on the side of anyone seeking the Poweball jackpot Saturday night.

Nobody won the $523 million grand prize, meaning the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $545 million ahead of the next drawing Monday night.

Considering the long odds, it's probably not surprising nobody won. According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. But smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers.

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million j Expand

Smaller prizes can be valued anywhere between $4 and $1 million. Your odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

RELATED: Winning $432M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold at Manhattan pizzeria

Three people won $1 million in Saturday night's drawing, matching the numbers on the five white balls, but not the red Powerball. Twenty-seven people won $50,000 by matching four white balls and the Powerball.

In all, 802,167 tickets qualified for prizes at all levels.

The last Powerball jackpot winner was June when Florida claimed it had sold the winning $286 million ticket.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

