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1 arrested after knife fight between brothers on State Route 51: DPS

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 29, 2026 11:03 AM MST
Published October 29, 2026 11:03 AM MST
article

A knife fight between brothers on State Route 51 Wednesday night in Phoenix landed one of them in jail, DPS said.

The Brief

    • One person was arrested following a knife fight between two brothers on State Route 51 in Phoenix.
    • DPS says the fight happened on the right northbound shoulder near the blind curve at Glendale Avenue.
    • The freeway was briefly shut down on Oct. 28 before quickly reopening.

PHOENIX - One person was arrested after authorities say a knife fight between two brothers broke out Wednesday night on State Route 51 in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the fight happened Wednesday night on the right northbound shoulder near the blind curve at the Glendale Avenue exit.

Following the altercation, one of the brothers was arrested and taken to jail.

The freeway was briefly closed but was quickly reopened to traffic.

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

What's next:

DPS and Phoenix police are investigating the incident.

Map of where the stabbing happened:

The Source: Information for this report was provided to FOX 10 by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews