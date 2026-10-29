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Possible second victim sought in deadly shooting; another tornado confirmed in Arizona l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published October 29, 2026 9:55 AM MST
Published October 29, 2026 9:55 AM MST

From a deadly shooting investigation in Phoenix, to a third tornado confirmed in Arizona, and a rental home destroyed by a fire, here are your top stories for October 29, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Possible second victim sought in deadly Phoenix shooting

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One dead, possible second victim sought in Phoenix shooting
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One dead, possible second victim sought in Phoenix shooting

Phoenix Police are searching for a gold sedan after a Wednesday night shooting left one man dead and another possible victim missing.

2. Midterm election polls show tight races in several states

3. Flood watch issued as storms target Arizona

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Arizona weather forecast: Flood watch issued as back-to-back storms target the state
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Arizona weather forecast: Flood watch issued as back-to-back storms target the state

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of Arizona as rain and cooler temperatures arrive.

4. North Phoenix fire leaves rental home a total loss

5. NWS confirms another Arizona twister

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3rd EF1 tornado touched down in Arizona amid severe storms, NWS confirms
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3rd EF1 tornado touched down in Arizona amid severe storms, NWS confirms

Mapped radar data indicates the tornado stayed on the ground for over 2 miles with a maximum width of 600 yards and an estimated peak wind of 110 mph.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews