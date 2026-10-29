Possible second victim sought in deadly shooting; another tornado confirmed in Arizona l Morning News Brief

From a deadly shooting investigation in Phoenix, to a third tornado confirmed in Arizona, and a rental home destroyed by a fire, here are your top stories for October 29, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Possible second victim sought in deadly Phoenix shooting

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2. Midterm election polls show tight races in several states

3. Flood watch issued as storms target Arizona

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4. North Phoenix fire leaves rental home a total loss

5. NWS confirms another Arizona twister