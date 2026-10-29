Possible second victim sought in deadly shooting; another tornado confirmed in Arizona l Morning News Brief

From a deadly shooting investigation in Phoenix, to a third tornado confirmed in Arizona, and a rental home destroyed by a fire, here are your top stories for October 29, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Possible second victim sought in deadly Phoenix shooting
Featured
Phoenix Police are searching for a gold sedan after a Wednesday night shooting left one man dead and another possible victim missing.
2. Midterm election polls show tight races in several states
3. Flood watch issued as storms target Arizona
Featured
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of Arizona as rain and cooler temperatures arrive.
4. North Phoenix fire leaves rental home a total loss
5. NWS confirms another Arizona twister
Featured
Mapped radar data indicates the tornado stayed on the ground for over 2 miles with a maximum width of 600 yards and an estimated peak wind of 110 mph.