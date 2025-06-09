1 in critical condition after multiple hikers rescued from Camelback Mountain

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Multiple people had to be rescued while hiking on Camelback Mountain on June 9, firefighters said. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

The Brief Multiple people suffered heat-related injuries while hiking on Camelback Mountain on June 9. Firefighters say one woman is in critical condition.



One person is in critical condition after firefighters say multiple people suffered heat-related injuries on Monday while hiking in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews at around 11 a.m. on June 9 responded to Camelback Mountain, where four people had to be rescued.

Three people were flown off the mountain, while one was carried down using a "big wheel stretcher."

Two women were taken to a hospital where one is in critical condition. The second woman is in stable condition.

Two other people refused transport to the hospital.

No firefighters were hurt during the rescue.

What we don't know:

Names and ages of the victims were not released.

Map of Camelback Mountain