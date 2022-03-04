1 critically injured in crash near downtown Phoenix

Three people were injured in a crash early Friday morning south of downtown Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on March 4 near Seventh Avenue and Buckeye, when a Pontiac sedan hit a curb and crashed into another car before crashing into a building.

The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Streets in the area are closed due to the investigation.

