1 critically injured in crash near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Three people were injured in a crash early Friday morning south of downtown Phoenix.
According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on March 4 near Seventh Avenue and Buckeye, when a Pontiac sedan hit a curb and crashed into another car before crashing into a building.
The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
Streets in the area are closed due to the investigation.
Arizona Headlines
- 1 person dead following house fire in Phoenix, fire officials say
- Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at north Phoenix apartment complex
- Teenager, 3 adults arrested in shooting death of man in south Phoenix
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.