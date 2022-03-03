1 person dead following house fire in Phoenix, fire officials say

Officials with Phoenix Fire say a person has died, following a house fire in Phoenix on March 3.

In a statement, officials say crews from Phoenix and Glendale were called to the scene, located near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road, after smoke was seen coming from the house.

Fire officials say three people were inside the house at the time of the fire, two of whom, identified as adult women, were later taken by ambulance to hospitals in stable condition.

"One adult male was found and pulled from the fire by firefighters but did not survive," fire officials wrote, in the statement. "The origin and cause of the house fire is under investigation by the Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force. A crisis team is also on the scene."

