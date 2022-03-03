Teenager, 3 adults arrested in shooting death of man in south Phoenix

Police say a teenager and three adults have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in south Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Seventh and Southern Avenues at about 11:30 p.m. on March 1 and found Adrian Rufgio Beaulieu with a gunshot wound. Beaulieu was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives interviewed witnesses on scene and the account of events changed multiple times, before it was learned that Mr. Beaulieu was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old male," Sgt. Cole said in a statement.

Sgt. Cole said several people "impeded the investigation by hiding evidence prior to police arrival, and changing their stories with investigators."

The 16 year old was booked into jail, along with three others – 38-year-old Eric Buchanan, 36-year-old Deanna Silva, and 20-year-old Daniel Ruelas.

Eric Buchanan, Deanna Silva, Daniel Ruelas were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in south Phoenix.

