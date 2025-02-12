1 dead, 1 hurt in Maryvale shooting

The Brief Two men were shot on Feb. 11 near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. One of them men died at the hospital. He was not identified. Police say no arrests have been made.



A shooting on Tuesday afternoon in a Phoenix neighborhood left a man dead and another man injured.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the scene and found two men who had been shot. Both men were taken to hospitals where one of the men died. The second man is in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The man who died at the hospital was not identified.

What they're saying:

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between multiple people, including the victims.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened