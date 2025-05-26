1 dead, 2 hurt in north Phoenix apartment shooting

The Brief Adrian Andrade, 33, died in a shooting on May 25 near 17th Avenue and Bell Road. Two other men hurt in the shooting are expected to survive. Police say the suspected shooter made self-defense claims, and was released pending further investigation.



A shooting at an apartment complex in north Phoenix early Sunday morning left one man dead and two others injured.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on May 25 near 17th Avenue and Bell Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found three men with gunshot wounds. One of the men, 33-year-old Adrian Andrade, died at the scene. The two others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Man claims self-defense in shooting

Dig deeper:

Investigators say detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman, who claimed self-defense.

"After a review of all the information known at the time, detectives released the man pending a full review and further investigation of the case," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

What we don't know:

The suspected shooter was not identified. Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.

Map of where the shooting happened