1 dead, 2 hurt in north Phoenix apartment shooting
PHOENIX - A shooting at an apartment complex in north Phoenix early Sunday morning left one man dead and two others injured.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on May 25 near 17th Avenue and Bell Road.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found three men with gunshot wounds. One of the men, 33-year-old Adrian Andrade, died at the scene. The two others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man claims self-defense in shooting
Dig deeper:
Investigators say detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman, who claimed self-defense.
"After a review of all the information known at the time, detectives released the man pending a full review and further investigation of the case," Sgt. Brian Bower said.
What we don't know:
The suspected shooter was not identified. Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.