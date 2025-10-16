1 dead, 1 hurt in north Phoenix double shooting
PHOENIX - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after police say a shooting broke out on Wednesday night in a north Phoenix neighborhood.
What we know:
The shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. near 16th Street and Bell Road.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound on the road. A second man was found shot next to a house. The man who was found on the road died at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"Officers were able to locate and detain a man who was found nearby," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said. "Currently, there does not appear to be any outstanding suspects."
What we don't know:
No identities were released. Police didn't release any details on what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
Police are expected to release more information on the shooting on Thursday.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department