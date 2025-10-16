1 dead, 1 hurt in north Phoenix double shooting

The Brief A double shooting on Oct. 15 near 16th Street and Bell Road left a man dead and another man hurt. The man who died wasn't identified. Police say another man was detained in connection with the shooting.



One man is dead and another is in the hospital after police say a shooting broke out on Wednesday night in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. near 16th Street and Bell Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound on the road. A second man was found shot next to a house. The man who was found on the road died at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Officers were able to locate and detain a man who was found nearby," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said. "Currently, there does not appear to be any outstanding suspects."

What we don't know:

No identities were released. Police didn't release any details on what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Police are expected to release more information on the shooting on Thursday.

Map of where the shooting happened