Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 hurt in north Phoenix double shooting

By and
Published  October 16, 2025 6:31am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Deadly double shooting in north Phoenix neighborhood

Deadly double shooting in north Phoenix neighborhood

One man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting broke out on Oct. 15 near 16th Street and Bell Road. Police said another man was detained in connection with the shooting. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

The Brief

    • A double shooting on Oct. 15 near 16th Street and Bell Road left a man dead and another man hurt.
    • The man who died wasn't identified.
    • Police say another man was detained in connection with the shooting.

PHOENIX - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after police say a shooting broke out on Wednesday night in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. near 16th Street and Bell Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound on the road. A second man was found shot next to a house. The man who was found on the road died at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Officers were able to locate and detain a man who was found nearby," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said. "Currently, there does not appear to be any outstanding suspects."

What we don't know:

No identities were released. Police didn't release any details on what led up to the shooting.

Man killed, another injured in Phoenix shooting

Man killed, another injured in Phoenix shooting

Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting near 16th Street and Bell Road that left one man dead and another injured. One man has been detained.

What's next:

Police are expected to release more information on the shooting on Thursday.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyNorth PhoenixNews