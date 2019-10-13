1 dead, 1 injured after officer-involved shooting with Buckeye Police, MCSO investigating

Authorities say one person is dead and another person is injured following an officer-involved shooting near Buckeye.

Buckeye Police and deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's office are on the scene investigating after shots were fired at 6:15 p.m. near Lower Buckeye and Watson Roads.

MCSO says deputies responded to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect had left the scene, but Buckeye Police eventually made contact with the suspect resulting in an officer-involved shooting between Buckeye Police and the suspect. The suspect died on the scene.

MCSO detectives will be investigating both incidents.

This is a developing story. Stay here for updates.