1 dead, 1 missing after two people went underwater at Salt River and didn't resurface: MCSO

The Brief A man is dead and another person is missing after authorities say two people went underwater and didn't resurface at the Salt River. The incident happened on Sept. 18 near the Sheep's Crossing Recreation Site. The victim was not identified. Crews will resume their search for the second person on Thursday.



One person is dead and authorities say they will resume searching for a second person on Thursday after two people went underwater and didn't resurface on Wednesday evening at the Salt River.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 to the Sheep's Crossing Recreation Site for reports of a drowning.

"While en route, MCSO Communications advised multiple subjects became distressed in the water and at least two subjects went under the waters [sic] surface and did not resurfaced," the sheriff's office said.

Once at the scene, deputies found two good Samaritans who were performing CPR on a man along the shoreline about 300 yards upstream from Blue Rock Beach.

One person is dead and authorities say they will resume searching for a second person after two people went underwater and didn't resurface at the Sheep's Crossing Recreation Site along the Salt River.

Deputies took over CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

"Deputies also searched the shoreline for the second subject on foot, MCSO Drone and MCSO Aviation with negative results," the sheriff's office said.

MCSO says they will resume their search efforts for the second person on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.