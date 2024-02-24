1 dead, 2 hospitalized after fiery car crash in Phoenix

A person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a fiery crash in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened near 40th Street and Baseline Road around 3 p.m. Phoenix Fire says a boy and woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Another car involved caught fire and firefighters say a person's body was found inside the car once the flames were put out.

There's no word on what led up to the crash. For now, two cars were reported to be involved.

The victim has not been identified.

"The scene has been turned over to Phoenix PD for the investigation," Phoenix Fire said.

Map of where the crash happened: