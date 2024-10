article

The Brief One person was killed and two people were hurt in a bus crash on Oct. 7 near 79th Avenue and Van Buren Street. The victim was not identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.



One person was killed and two people were injured in a crash involving a bus on Monday morning in west Phoenix.

The crash happened on Oct. 7 near 79th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix Fire says two people were pulled from the crash and taken to a hospital in critical condition. A third unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix Police will investigate the cause of the crash.