1 dead following crash along State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant, DPS officials say
PEORIA, Ariz. - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety sat a person has died, following a crash involving two vehicles northwest of the Phoenix Area.
According to a brief statement, the crash happened at around 1:48 p.m., on the westbound lane of State Route 74, at mile marker 16. The mile marker is located southwest of Lake Pleasant, in a rural part of Peoria.
Officials have released few other details of the incident.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
(Click here for interactive map)
