1 dead following crash along State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant, DPS officials say

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety sat a person has died, following a crash involving two vehicles northwest of the Phoenix Area.

According to a brief statement, the crash happened at around 1:48 p.m., on the westbound lane of State Route 74, at mile marker 16. The mile marker is located southwest of Lake Pleasant, in a rural part of Peoria.

Officials have released few other details of the incident.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

