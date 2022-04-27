1 dead in 'possible homicide' in Mesa, police say

Expand / Collapse search

6:18AM
MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a possible homicide in Mesa that left one person dead, the department said on April 27.

According to police, the investigation is underway at a gas station near Gilbert and McKellips Roads.

The victim, identified as a male, was found dead inside a pickup truck at a gas pump.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

