1 dead in shooting near Rio Verde

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the far northeast Valley.

The shooting happened near 160th Street and Dixileta Drive.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says one person died in the shooting. The victim was not identified.

MCSO says there are no outstanding suspects.

No further details on the shooting have been released.

Map of area where the shooting happened