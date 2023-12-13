1 hospitalized after explosion in Phoenix, firefighters say

One person has been hospitalized following an explosion inside a business in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire says the incident happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 13 inside a building that was being remodeled near Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road.

The victim's current condition is unknown.

"Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, preventing the fire from extending to adjacent occupies," Capt. Todd Keller said. "Due to a propane leak, hazardous material teams were dispatched to the scene."

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion.

No firefighters were hurt.

Thunderbird is closed between Tatum and 52nd Street due to the investigation.

Where the incident happened