1 killed, several hurt following crash between van carrying student-athletes and a car in Maricopa County

A van reportedly carrying student-athletes in Maricopa County collided with another car, killing one person and injuring several others Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. on Dec. 6, officers with the Gila River Police Department responded to reports of a crash in the area of Riggs Road near SR-347.

"Upon arrival, they discovered the tragic death of a single male occupant in one vehicle of the two vehicles involved in the incident," PD said.

The victim inside the car who died wasn't identified.

As for the student-athletes on the bus, police said several were injured and taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

