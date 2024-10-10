Man shot and killed by police after he was found in the truck of a missing person

article

An investigation into a missing person in Coconino County resulted in a shootout that left one person dead near Jacob Lake.

According to a press release, deputies went searching for Russell Vinton, a 66-year-old man from Prescott who was reported missing by his wife.

On Oct. 8, Vinton's truck and camper were not found at the campsite but other items were discovered that furthered the investigation.

The next day, Vinton's truck was reported outside of Lake Havasu City. When deputies arrived at the truck, they were shot at by the person occupying the vehicle.

The man in the truck was identified as 61-year-old Patrick Neal Champion from Tennessee.

Deputies returned fire hitting Champion, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unknown number of detectives sustained minor injuries and were later released from the hospital.

A third man who was camping with Vinton was safe and is not believed to be a suspect in the disappearance.

Detectives are still searching for information that might lead to Russell Vinton or his camper trailer, described as a white 2017 travel trailer with license number 5LA50N.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coconino Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.