1 person dead following crash at Surprise intersection: PD

Surprise Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Northwest Valley city on Feb. 18.

What we know:

Per a statement, the crash happened in the area of Bell Road and Sunrise Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:00 a.m.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, one passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were transported to the hospital for further treatment," read a portion of Surprise Police's statement.

What's next:

As a result of the crash, police say all eastbound traffic on Bell Road is closed at Sarival Road, while all southbound traffic on Sunrise Boulevard.

"The roadway restrictions will remain in effect for several hours while traffic investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the collision," read a portion of the statement.

Police are asking people to use Greenway Road as an alternate route.

Area where the crash happened