1 person dead in multi-car crash on Interstate 10 in Tempe

The Brief One person is dead in a multi-car crash on Interstate 10. I-10 eastbound was closed for the ongoing investigation. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and there is no estimated time of reopening.



The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed in Tempe for a crash near Broadway Road on Feb. 22.

Two people were taken to the hospital, the Department of Public Safety said.

One person was later pronounced dead.

The roadway reopened around 4:00 p.m.

What we don't know:

While the investigation is underway, we are still waiting for the cause of the crash and the identities of those involved.