1-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Mesa pool

A child has died after he was pulled from a swimming pool in Mesa over the weekend.

Mesa Fire and Medical crews responded to reports of a drowning just before 7 p.m. on May 28 near Southern Avenue and Horne.

When firefighters got to the scene, a 1-year-old boy had already been pulled from the water. The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"During the police investigation it appears that the child was put down for a nap in a trailer where he was living with his parents," Mesa Police said. "The trailer was in the backyard and the backyard had a swimming pool. The mother went inside the house to use the restroom and when she came back to check on the child, he was missing. She found him in the pool, got him out, and called 911."

No foul play is suspected. No further details were released.

Area where the drowning happened: