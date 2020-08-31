Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:27 AM MST until TUE 8:30 AM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
2
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

$10 million bail for man charged with shooting 2 officers

Published 
Updated 20 hours ago
Crime-publicsafety
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man allegedly hid in the trunk of his car during a West Side traffic stop before officers pulled him out and the man shot two officers before being shot himself.

Jeffon Williams, who was hospitalized during his bail hearing Monday, was ordered held on $10 million cash bail by a Cook County judge.

Officers spotted a gun in the vehicle during the stop in the 3300 block of West Polk Street and broke a window after they determining he was hiding inside the car, prosecutors said.

Officers pulled him from the car and began struggling with him, prosecutors said. That’s when Williams then allegedly fired shots, striking two officers. One of the bullets narrowly missed the heart of one of the officers.

Another officer then came running to the scene and shot Williams twice, one in the arm and leg each, while being shot at himself, prosecutors said.

One officer was shot twice on the left side and was in serious condition, police said. The other officer suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and was in good condition, police said. He was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Williams was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in fair condition. Authorities expect all three to survive.