10 residents displaced following Phoenix apartment fire

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix firefighters extinguished a first alarm fire near 7th Street and Indian School Road on Oct. 29. article

PHOENIX - Ten people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Phoenix apartment complex on Saturday night.

Firefighters say the apartment caught fire near 7th Street and Indian School Road at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The flames had already burned through the attic and the roof space of three units by the time first responders arrived.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

